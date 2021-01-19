NYSP say they believe the children are in imminent danger

GREECE, N.Y. — The Town of Greece Police Department and New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert after two children were abducted in Monroe County.

According to State Police, Shekeria Cash and Dimitri Cash, 3 and 5 years old, were abducted on English Road around 8:40 p.m. Monday night. Police say the children were taken under circumstances that lead them to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Shekeria is 3'0" with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair is braided, and she was wearing panda pajamas.

Dimitri 4'0", also with black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing either firetruck or dinosaur pajamas.

Police are looking for two suspects, both are described as black males, approximately 6'1".

***AMBER ALERT*** The New York State Police is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of the TOWN OF GREECE POLICE. The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death. Any info contact 585-428-6666 pic.twitter.com/WO8m8UplRB — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 19, 2021

Both were wearing flannel shirts and black ski masks. Police say one of the suspects has facial hair.

According to our partners at WHEC in Rochester, Greece Police are currently on scene at a house on English Road. Police are examining a broken window in the front of the house and are taking fingerprints. There is no word yet if this is related to the two children who were abducted.