DURHAM, N.C. — A missing North Carolina 2-year-old has been found safe in Maryland after being abducted by his father in Durham early Thursday morning, police said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was reportedly abducted by 23-year-old Emerson Melendez Rivas. Police said Melendez Rivas stabbed the boy's mother and left the area in a blue Toyota Corolla. The toddler was found safe later Thursday morning and Melendez Rivas was taken into custody.

Durham Police said the suspect and child were found in Prince George County, Maryland.

Durham Police Department MEDIA UPDATE An amber alert has been issued for 2 year-old Jeremy ... Rivas-Munoz. Picture attached Durham Police are looking for 22 year-old Emerson Melendez Rivas after he allegedly stabbed Jeremy's 24 year-old mother overnight on Myra Street and then left with their two year-old child.

Melendez has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Meldendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts. Rivas-Munoz is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds.

