NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — An Ambery Alert has been issued for two children in Newberry County, they are believed to be with their non-custodial father.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the children were abducted on October 5 around 10 a.m. at Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry.

Tommir Toland is 11-years-old and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes.

Ommira Tolad is six-years-old and was last seen wearing a black sweater multicolored pants and black shoes.

According to SLED, their non-custodial father, Tommy Lee Toland, 43, abducted the two children, Tommir and Ommira Toland.

Toland is a Tier III registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn down the house. He has tattoos on both arms and is believed to be driving a Grey 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and passenger fender.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Toland entered the home of the mother Saturday morning and unlawfully entered the home by force and took his biological children from their mother. Toland then threatened the residents of the home with physical harm and to burn the house down with them inside.

Toland does not have any custodial rights and has not been adjudicated as a parent through the Family Court.

Toland has warrants for two counts of kidnapping and burglary.

SLED

The picture of the Honda is a generic picture the suspect vehicle has a green hood and green passenger side fender.

The picture of the Honda is a generic picture the suspect vehicle has a green hood and green passenger side fender.

Newberry County Sheriff's Office

If you have information or see Toland, call 911 immediately.