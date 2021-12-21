Police: Person shot over movie theater seat in Atlanta

Atlanta Police said the person was taken to a nearby hospital.

ATLANTA — A man was hurt after gunfire went off in an Atlanta movie theater, according to investigators.

Officers with Atlanta Police Department said they rushed to the AMC Phipps Plaza 14 in the city's Buckhead neighborhood along Peachtree Road Northeast on Monday just before 11 p.m.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument about assigned seats at the movie theater. An individual got upset, pulled out a gun, shot the man, then took off, according to authorities