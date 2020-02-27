ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson area CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the death of Millard Conrad Earl who died in a motorcycle crash in Honea Path in 2017.

According to police records, in the early morning hours of July 22, 2017, Earl was traveling towards Anderson on Highway 252 when, it is believed, someone may have been chasing him as he rode his motorcycle through a road closure and into a pile of debris. Earl died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash and questions surrounding the event remain.

Anderson County Coroner, Greg Shore, has been working an investigation into this incident and is asking anyone who may have information about it to please come forward.

In addition to the $1,000 reward being offered by Anderson Area Crimestoppers, the family of Earl has raised an additional $1,000 making the total amount available for possible reward, $2,000.

If you have information about this incident that may assist in solving this case and helping to bring closure for the family, please submit an anonymous tip using any of these methods:

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)

Submit a tip using the online tip form at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip

Using the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app found here: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm

All tips submitted through Crimestoppers are anonymous and treated with utmost confidentiality. Tips submitted directly to law enforcement agencies are NOT eligible for Crimestoppers rewards. If your tip leads to the arrest of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward.