Orangeburg father charged with killing teenage son, shooting wife appears in court

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man accused of killing his teenage son and shooting his wife appeared in court for the first time since his arrest.

Andre Greene, 46, made a brief appearance Wednesday during a virtual hearing at the courtroom at the Orangeburg County jail.

The magistrate read Greene his rights and informed him of the murder and attempted murder charges he's facing. By law, the magistrate could not set bond on the charges; a decision on bail will be made by a circuit court judge at a later date.

Greene said little during the hearing, only answering basic questions from the judge. An investigator from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department, which made the arrest, choose not to give additional details on the crime during the hearing.

Deputies say they were called to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. on Monday in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies say they found Greene's 14-year-old son dead inside the home.

Inside the home, investigators say they located the suspect's 40-year-old wife, who had also been shot. She had been shot several times, according to an arrest report. She remains at the hospital.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they have not determined a motive in the crime.

Greene has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Greene faces a minimum of 30 years if convicted of murder alone.