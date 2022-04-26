Andre Jackson trial: Prosecutors show never-before-seen surveillance video

Jackson is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores 22 times as he walked home from school in 2016.

HOUSTON — Prosecutors on Tuesday showed never-before-seen surveillance video in the trial of Andre Jackson.

Jackson is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores 22 times as the child walked home from school in 2016.

Prosecutors called seven witnesses on day two of the trial. Retired Houston Police Department Sgt. James Rhodes, who led the effort to collect surveillance video near the murder site, was one of those who took the stand on Tuesday.

Rhodes told the court he gathered hundreds of hours of video from more than 20 locations. He said only a minute or two of that footage was relevant.

The new video shown in court includes the last known video of Flores walking home from school just two blocks from where he died.

The court also saw the first known video of the man Rhodes said matches the attacker’s description. The video was taken after the murder just two blocks away.

That man is seen walking, looking at his hands, and putting on a green jacket.

A member of the FBI’s crime scene reconstruction unit told the court just 3 minutes and 11 seconds separate two previously unreleased videos showing the final moments of Flores’ life and the first glimpse at the possible killer, each recorded two blocks from the crime scene.

The defense claims the time between the clips was not enough to commit the crime.

None of the videos showed anyone following Flores.

Jackson's attorney's questioned the accuracy of the timestamps on the videos presented. The defense also said the path of the man who was shown in the surveillance video is different than what some witnesses reported.

LULAC President Vee Rodriguez came to support the family during the trial.

“It’s dragging on in the courtroom,” Rodriguez said. “We want this to come to an end. The family’s desperately seeking justice and closure.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, defense lawyers asked for a mistrial over a memo from a DA’s office investigator not being shared. However, the judge denied that request.

The jury will be back for day three of the trial Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.