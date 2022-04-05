Andre Jackson sentenced to life in prison for murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores

Josue was walking home from school in May 2016 when his killer attacked him and stabbed him more than 20 times.

HOUSTON — A Harris County judge on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Andre Jackson to life in prison for the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

On Tuesday, a Harris County jury found Jackson guilty for the 2016 murder.

The jury came to the verdict after three hours of deliberation. The Flores family and the Jackson family both broke down in tears after the verdict was read.

Jackson testified at his sentencing hearing saying he was a devout Christian. He claimed he didn't see Flores' murder but heard the screams. He testified that he believes someone intentionally placed Flores' DNA on his jacket or that it was cross-contaminated in a lab.

Flores' family took the stand during the sentencing phase. His father, Juan Flores, told the court the family moved from their home in an attempt to move past that horrible day.

"It’s been a long process," said Juan Flores through a Spanish translator. "It’s been something satisfactory and happy because justice has been done."

Josue's sister, Guadalupe, also took the stand. She cried as she described the pain her brother's death caused and how it inspired her to become a nurse.

“I wish I was there to just help him, made him feel better, but I can’t,” Guadalupe said. “Nursing to me is the next best thing. I can bring comfort to others when they’re alone.”

Josue was walking home from school in May 2016 when Jackson attacked him and stabbed him more than 20 times.

Jackson's defense called three witnesses in the sentencing phase, his mother, step-father and half-brother.

Darrell Dorsey called his stepson highly intelligent and "a role model to [his] kids."

The two were deployed to the same Marine base in Iraq at the same time.

His mother, Michelle Dorsey, said Jackson struggled with the transition home.

"He wasn’t as talkative as he was,” she said. “He would keep to himself. He wouldn’t come out of the room. He wasn’t eating really. So, I definitely had concerns."

Both his mother and step-father said they couldn't believe it when Jackson was charged with murder.