Man in custody, accused of killing woman during purse-snatching at McDonald's

Andrew Williams has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 71-year-old Martha Medina, who was killed while picking up breakfast last month.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a deadly purse-snatching last month, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. And according to Sheriff Gonzalez, the suspect was out on bond in another capital murder case.

What happened

On Sept. 23, Martha Medina was getting breakfast for herself and her daughter at the McDonald's at 430 Uvalde Road when she was robbed and killed.

According to authorities, Andrew Williams, 40, attacked Medina, 71, and stole her purse. While he was leaving the scene, authorities said, Williams ran over Medina in the vehicle he was driving.

“This is someone’s loved one. This should not happen to anybody,” Gonzalez said on the day of the crime. “I don’t know what’s going on in our city right now but it’s really sad.”

Medina was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“They robbed my mom. They robbed my family. They robbed my kids," Martha's son, Adrian Medina, said at the time of his mother's death.

Arrested

On Tuesday, Gonzalez said Williams had been arrested and was being held at the Harris County Jail.

KHOU 11 News has learned that Williams was already out on bond for another capital murder charge that dates back to 2019.

According to court documents, Williams was one of three people charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting death stemming from a drug deal gone bad in Spring.

Court documents from August of this year show Williams was set for a pre-trial hearing on that murder case in just a couple of weeks.

Arrest update: Andrew Williams (4-8-81) has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of Mrs. Martha Medina (71). Williams was arrested today and is now in the Harris County Jail. He was out on bond in connection to a previous Capital Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/8qWEGp8RCH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 6, 2021