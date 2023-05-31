Another inmate stabbed at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center

There have been seven instances in May where detainees have been injured due to stabbing

Deputies were called to the county jail off Bluff Road in Columbia around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Upon arrival, the male victim had already been transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body.

This is just the latest incident where an inmate was injured at Alvin S. Glenn.

On May 11, three inmates were stabbed in two separate instances

On May 25, a 29-year-old make received cuts and lacerations to his body during a fight in one of the cells

On May 26, a 25-year-old male was hospitalized after a fight with another inmate during recreation time

On May 27, a 35-year-old man was hospitalized after a fight in the medical ward

After the May 26th incident, law enforcement found uncovered three homemade knives.

Richland County government is the controlling entity for Alvin S. Glenn and has recently come under fire for safety and sanitary conditions at the jail. Earlier this year, the South Carolina Department of Corrections had asked the county to present a plan for improving conditions at Alvin S Glenn.