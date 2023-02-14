Police: Michigan State gunman carried note threatening 2 New Jersey schools

Ewing Public Schools are closed for the day, however, police say there is no threat to the district following the shooting at MSU.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and injured five more at Michigan State University carried a note that threatened two schools in Ewing, New Jersey, police said in a statement.

Classes at those schools were closed as a precaution Tuesday while police investigated, however, authorities say the threat was isolated to Michigan and the school district is not in any danger.

Police in New Jersey were told around 6 a.m. about the mass shooting at Michigan State and that there was a possible connection, according to an Ewing Police Department news release.

The shooter, who police identified as Anthony McRae, had local ties to Ewing Township, authorities said. They later learned hasn't lived in the area for several years.

McRae served a one-year, six-month sentence in prison on a weapons charge starting in November 2019, according to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections. He left prison in May 2021.

"When McRae was found by police in Michigan, he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools," the department said in the statement. "Investigation revealed that McRae had a history of mental health issues."

The department sent officers to schools in the township as a safety precaution.

Police in Michigan said they do not know why McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and, at a second location, at the MSU Union. He fatally shot himself following a confrontation with police miles from the university campus, officials said during a news conference.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

