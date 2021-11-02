AP: Minneapolis votes down Question 2, MPD to remain intact

This crucial decision comes as Minneapolis is on pace for one of the deadliest years in recorded history.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department will remain the primary law enforcement agency across the city after its residents voted against ballot question 2 in Tuesday's election, according to the Associated Press.

The safety ballot question, which would have replaced the MPD with a new Department of Public Safety, has not only been a contentious topic locally but it's also garnered plenty of national attention.

This crucial decision comes as Minneapolis is on pace for one of the deadliest years in recorded history. Crime nationally has been on the rise, but Minneapolis has seen a major spike in murders since 2019. This year, MPD is reporting 79 homicides. According to city data, Minneapolis had 97 homicides in 1995 -- the deadliest year on record.