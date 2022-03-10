April Barber granted clemency 30 years after murdering grandparents at age 15

She was pregnant with her 29-year-old boyfriend's baby when she killed her grandparents in 1991.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County woman who has spent 30 years in prison for the murders of her grandparents has been granted clemency, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office.

April Leigh Barber is now 46 years old. She was just 15 when she killed her grandparents with the help of her boyfriend. She was serving two life sentences.

She'll now be released from prison.

"While incarcerated, Ms. Barber has been consistently employed and has participated in significant programming, including earning her G.E.D. and paralegal certificate," the governor's office said in a release.

Barber spoke with WFMY News 2's Chad Silber in 2015.

She was living with her grandparents in 1991 when she met her then 29-year-old boyfriend Clinton Johnson. She got pregnant.

"I was 15 when I came, and pregnant, and very scared," Barber told News 2's Chad Silber.

She wanted to keep the baby but knew her grandparents wouldn't approve, so she devised a plan with her boyfriend.

"It was never a matter of us wanting to kill them, it was just like 'gosh, what can we do to scare them, to just get them off our back,'" Barber recalled.

She and her boyfriend poured gasoline in her grandparents' house and set fire to it. Aaron Barber died in the blaze. His wife Lillie died days later from her injuries in the fire.

Johnson also went to prison for the murders.

Barber later had a baby boy.