Deputies seeking information about April shooting in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in as they continues to investigate a shooting that happened in southeast Columbia back in April.

Richland County deputies say they responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Mellowood Drive around 7:30 p.m. on April 24. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man who had been shot in the lower body.

The victim told deputies he was standing in the yard of the home when a vehicle drove by slowly and someone fired shots from the window, hitting him in the lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. No one else was hurt.

At the time of the shooting, investigators say there were many people in the area due to a party a few houses down.

Investigators are asking anyone in that area who might have seen the vehicle or has any information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.