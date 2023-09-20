Doorbell video shows suspect car turn around to follow jogger before hitting her

Archdale hit-and-run: Police say driver turned around to hit jogger on purpose

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A frightening moment was caught on camera.

A woman was hit by a stolen car while jogging near her home in Kingsfield in Archdale.

Police said the attack was intentional and the hit-and-run driver has yet to be caught.

The attack happened Monday at 5 a.m. on Daniel Paul Drive.

The woman who was jogging suffered broken ribs, concussion, sprained ankle, and multiple bruises and scrapes.

In addition to the physical injuries, the woman said she is scared and doesn't feel safe in her own neighborhood.

Her husband sat by her side Wednesday when WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to them.

"This isn't right. People shouldn't have to live like this; especially in your own neighborhood," her husband said.

Police said after the jogger was hit, the driver sped away in a stolen car.

The woman explains the moments leading up to the hit.

“I had just gotten over mile three and there was a car that was coming towards me, coming from the entrance. It wasn’t anything unusual, especially at that time because there were people who were coming home from work at that time. I’ve seen cars coming in and out at that time so it wasn’t a big deal. It went past me, and I did notice it was white and had tinted windows, but it still wasn’t doing anything at that moment. I had one earbud, and I always just run with one earbud in and the other in my pocket. I could kind of feel that it was starting to turn around a little bit past me and when I turned, I saw it but I still didn’t think anything unusual. It was also trash morning, and I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t in the way so I moved over because the trash cans were out and I moved over; I kind of felt like I had to move up on the curve. That’s when I felt the impact," the woman explained.

The jogger tried to scream for help, fearing the car was coming back.

After that, she called 911 and her husband.

"I heard her say, 'I was hit by a car on purpose on the other side of the neighborhood. Can you come get me'," her husband said.

Police said they found the car that was involved, it turned out, the vehicle had been stolen before the hit-and-run.

The owner of that car is not a suspect in the case and has been cooperating with police.

The jogger and her husband said they just want this person to be found.

Neighbors in the Kingsfield community have started a meal train to help the family.