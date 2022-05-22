Argument followed by stabbing in Columbia; one dead

Authorities haven't elaborated on exactly how the situation unfolded.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a stabbing on Sunday evening.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Wilkes Road near Farrow Road around 7:30 p.m. There, they learned that two men who knew each other had gotten into an argument.

Police haven't described what happened next between the two, however, they both ended up with apparent stab wounds

One man ultimately died from his injuries and the other was in the hospital and considered stable according to police.