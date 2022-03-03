Argument in Lexington County ends with man stabbing family member

The incident in Gaston ended with a man in custody on charges that include attempted murder.

GASTON, S.C. — Authorities have charged a 40-year-old man with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a family argument turned violent on Wednesday.

The call to 911 came in around 11 p.m. and was from the victim herself, who said that she had been stabbed at a Gaston home on Mimosa Drive.

An arriving deputy found the victim outside in the yard with "cuts on her face, neck and back," according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Deputies then learned from the victim that her attacker was still inside the home and detained him.

Based on their preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office determined that the suspect, identified as Richard James Lewis, had gotten into an argument with the victim. He then went to the kitchen, got a knife, and stabbed her.

"The woman was seriously injured," the sheriff said. "But the word we're getting from her medical team is that she'll be OK."