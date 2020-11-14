Argument over money led to deadly shooting, murder charge, sheriff says

Deputies say Patterson got into an argument with people at about money and then fired shots.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Monday night near Red Bank.

James Joseph Patterson III, 23, is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“After reviewing the evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives have concluded Patterson shot a man in the lower body at a home in the 100 block of South Hampton Avenue,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Patterson got into an argument with people at the home about money and then fired shots.”

The victim was previously identified as 38-year-old William Clark, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“We had substantial leads early on in this case,” Koon said. “Investigators worked hard on this since their initial response to the scene.”