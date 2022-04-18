Arizona man accused of beating, torturing pregnant woman

James Anthony Lopez, 23, is facing several felony charges after he allegedly hit a pregnant woman dozens of times over the course of several days.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Pinal County man allegedly hit a pregnant woman dozens of times before he was taken into custody by Casa Grande police.

James Anthony Lopez, 23, is accused of hitting the victim up to 100 times in his apartment over the course of five days starting in late March.

Court records show Lopez allegedly abused the woman, who was six months pregnant at the time, by repeatedly hitting her with objects, smashing her face against a mirror, choking her, and pinning her to the floor.

"[The woman] stated James had hit her approximately 100 times and proceeded to call her a 'piece of s--t' and would say 'It's all your fault,'" Casa Grande police wrote in a report.

Some of the alleged abuse involved the woman getting struck with the bayonet of a rifle.

Investigators noted bruises and bites marks were observed all over the woman's body.

Lopez allegedly threatened to kill the victim's cat at some point during the abuse, court records show.

The woman called the police on March 30 after Lopez left the apartment to go to work. She was transported to the hospital to undergo treatment for her injuries.

Lopez was taken into custody later that day and booked into the Pinal County jail. Records show his bond was set at $300,000.

Online court records show Lopez is facing several criminal charges that include attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, sexual assault, and animal cruelty.

