Arizona mom arrested after baby dies with fentanyl in system, police say

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested Erika Wahab after toxicology reports allegedly showed her infant son had fentanyl in his bloodstream before he died.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

A Pinal County mother has been arrested after toxicology reports showed her 8-month-old baby allegedly ingested narcotics before his death.

Erika Wahab, 30, has been charged with the second-degree murder of her son after tests showed the infant had cocaine metabolites and a "massive level" of fentanyl in his system, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

PCSO was called to a residence in Saddlebrooke on Jan. 9, 2020 for calls of an unresponsive infant.

The baby, identified as Dominic Aleff, was taken to the hospital and died.

During the investigation, Wahab allegedly admitted to using fentanyl pills and cocaine in the house with her boyfriend. She allegedly agreed that she and her boyfriend created a dangerous environment for her son.

Wahab was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Pinal County jail on a $100,000 bond.

"The fentanyl crisis takes hundreds of lives in Arizona each year. To have an innocent child become another victim of this epidemic is beyond heartbreaking," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement.

