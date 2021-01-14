Arkansas man who beat police officer with American flag at Capitol riot charged

Peter Stager has been charged after reportedly beating a police officer with an American flag during the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

According to a federal affidavit, the officer was from the Washington D.C. Police Department and was guarding the entrance to the Capitol when a mob pulled him down the stairs and attacked him.

There is a video on social media of Stager allegedly saying "death is the only remedy for what's in that building," referring to the United States Capitol.

The documents also source a confidential source who said they recognized Stager from a Twitter thread that showed a video of a man, assumed to be Stager, beating the officer (who is not identified in public documents due to privacy) with a flag pole with the American flag attached to it.

After comparing Stager's driver's license photo with the videos taken of Stager on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riot, law enforcement said they believe him to be the man in the videos.

Videos show pro-Trump rioters pulling three officers down a set of stairs during a violent attempt to breach the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. Our Visual Investigations team looks at how the assault happened. https://t.co/KMaBZ2ui6I pic.twitter.com/ZeuTBLoUIz — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 12, 2021

Stager told authorities that he didn't know the man he was hitting was a cop and that "he thought the person he was striking was ANTIFA."

The federal affidavit states that in the Twitter thread there is a photo of the officer lying on the Capitol steps and the words "Metropolitan Police" are visible across his back.