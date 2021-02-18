Arkansas man arrested for beating officer with American flag at Capitol riot indicted on several charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A Conway man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to the riots at the country's Capitol.
Peter Stager was arrested at his home in Conway on Jan. 14 after reportedly beating a police officer with an American flag during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
A video surfaced on social media of Stager allegedly saying "death is the only remedy for what's in that building," referring to the United States Capitol.
After comparing Stager's driver's license photo with the videos taken of Stager on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riot, law enforcement said they believe him to be the man in the videos.
Stager told authorities that he didn't know the man he was hitting was a cop and that "he thought the person he was striking was ANTIFA."
The unsealed indictment reveals Stager is charged with the following:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon
- Civil Disorder
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building