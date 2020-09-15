Detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly on the westbound lanes of I-30.

BENTON, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly on the westbound lanes of I-30.

Benton police said the situation happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

The initial information came from a driver who called it in as a welfare check, thinking it could have been a baby doll along the side of the interstate.

When police arrived, it was discovered to be a young child, approximately around the age of two. The age or name of the child has not been released at this time.

The case has been handed to the Arkansas State Police who have not released any further information at this time.

According to the prosecuting attorney involved with the case, Whitney Turner-Tyson has been arrested for capital murder and child endangerment.