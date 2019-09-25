LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection with a South Carolina night club shooting that left two people dead and none other injured last week.

Breante Deon Stevens, 31, of Lancaster, should be considered and armed and dangerous, according to deputies. Deputies say Stevens is wanted for the shooting death of 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin of Rock Hill, who was shot and killed at a crowded night club in Lancaster last Saturday. 38-year-old Aaron Harris from Kershaw, South Carolina, was also killed in the shooting.

Lancaster deputies say Breante Deon Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stevens is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the Commission of a violent crime and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday inside Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster, South Carolina. Investigators have said they believe the shooting happened because of a long-standing disagreement between individuals.

The investigation remains active, and charges against additional defendants are likely, according to deputies.

"Our goal is to account for the deaths of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris as well as the injuries to the surviving victims and bring charges against all those who are responsible," says Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

