BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

Timothy John Creel, 21, of Ridgeville, is wanted on a number of charges. Deputies say he has black hair, brown eyes, stands approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 144 pounds.

Authorities say a Berkeley County deputy was patrolling Wind Gate Mobile Home Park in the Summerville area of Berkeley County on May 23 when he noticed a vehicle being operated with defective equipment.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Myers Road and St. James Avenue. The vehicle made a left turn onto St. James Avenue and continued to drive down the median lane, ignoring the deputy’s blue lights and sirens. The driver, later identified as Creel, then opened the driver’s door in an attempt to flee the vehicle. Creel fled from the vehicle armed, with a silver handgun.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the back-seat passenger, Dillion Eugene Perez, also attempted to flee from the vehicle but he was unable to do so with the vehicle still being in motion. Perez was then observed throwing a black handgun from the vehicle into the woods. Perez and the front-seat passenger, Alexis Dakota Davidson, were held at gunpoint while assisting deputies made their way to the scene. Perez and Davidson were then detained.

Berkeley County deputies and BCSO K-9 Unit, with assistance from Goose Creek Police Department, searched for Creel with no luck.

Deputies say they recovered two firearms from the scene. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Dorchester County.

A search of the vehicle yielded a cigar package that contained MDMA (Ecstasy), which was located in the immediate area of where Davidson was sitting.

Davidson was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA.

Perez was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Creel is wanted by Berkeley County for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies say Creel also has outstanding felony warrants with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

If you see Creel or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call 843-719-4169 immediately or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

