FBI offering $10K reward for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Two people were shot and killed in March 2022 in Chester County, SC, but authorities have still not apprehended the suspect.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are upping the reward to $10,000 for a suspect connected to two shooting deaths in Chester County.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because he is wanted by the authorities.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller, 30, shot multiple people in the northern part of their county around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 6.

One person, later identified as Kevin Feaster, was found dead at the scene, according to deputies. Four additional victims were taken to the hospital with substantial injuries before law enforcement arrived, deputies said. Shonta Neely, 31, was among the victims being treated for injuries, but she died the following Wednesday.

Miller was already facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities said he's now received new charges for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the FBI, Miller was wearing an ankle monitor due to being on bond for a previous crime, but the agency said Miller removed his ankle monitor prior to the March 2022 shooting, leading to authorities losing track of his whereabouts.

After about two months, the FBI joined Chester County authorities in the search for Miller. The $10,000 reward is coming from the FBI. Miller has ties to Chester, South Carolina, Blackstock, South Carolina, and Baltimore, Maryland, according to the FBI.

Pictures of Miller show him having many tattoos, including one that says "Death Before Dishonor" on his chest, "Fear No Man" on the left portion of his stomach and "Love Kills" on the inside of his left forearm.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Chester County Sheriff's Office at 803-385-5433 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online on the FBI Tips website. All tips are anonymous.

