COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have identified a suspect and released a surveillance image in a shooting they characterize as a road rage case in southeast Columbia on Tuesday.

Police say 25-year-old Charles Touhey is accused of shooting at a car, injuring a woman, on Bluff Road near Interstate 77 on Monday.

Officer say they consider him "armed and dangerous." He's wanted on three counts of attempted murder...

The woman was a passenger in a car with family members when she was struck by gunfire, officials say. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from road rage, and there was some sort of argument leading up to the shooting.

Columbia Police Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly said a child was in the car at the time of the shooting.

The victim made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park, where emergency personnel found her. She remained at the hospital Wednesday where she's expected to recover.

The victim's husband was instrumental in helping them get a description of the suspect and tag information. Touhey's vehicle was abandoned about a mile from the crime scene.

Touhy is from the New York state area originally. If you see Touhey or have any information on his whereabouts or the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

