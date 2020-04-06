ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after St. Louis County police said he carjacked a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint and tried to flee from police in the stolen car Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Lilac Ridge Lane and Kerth Road in south St. Louis County at around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived, the victim told police someone ran up to her car and forced her out at gunpoint. The suspect got into her silver Kia Sorrento and drove off.

A short time later, police spotted the car heading northbound on Interstate 55 near Bayless Avenue. The officers activated their lights and sirens and began chasing after the car.

The car chase ended when the 16-year-old hit a curb near I-55 and Arsenal Street. He jumped out of the car and tried to run off, but police eventually caught up to him. One of the officers used a Taser on him, and he was eventually taken into custody. Police said they found a gun on the teenager at the time of the arrest.

Police took the suspected carjacker to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the chase.

A police officer hit a street sign at I-55 and Arsenal during the chase. The officer was not injured.

As of this writing, the teen hadn't been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

