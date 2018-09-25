Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a man who they say kidnapped a woman and sexually assaulted at his home.

Officers are looking for 28-year-old Gregory Bernard Roberts Jr., who will be charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping, assault and battery first degree, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say Roberts should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, Roberts forced a woman he knew to his home where he repeatedly assaulted her with his hands and a gun and threatened to physically harm her and a relative if she left. The victim managed to escape to safety, police say, and flagged down a person driving by who took her to police headquarters to talk with officers.

Officers say in addition to those charges, Roberts allegedly forced another woman into a vehicle at gunpoint in August. He is accused of threatening to shoot her if she didn’t comply with his demands.

The victim tells CPD investigators that Roberts took her back home after several hours. The victim was not physically harmed during the incident.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

