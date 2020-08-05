SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a burglary in March.

Tykeem Bradley who is wanted for a burglary that occurred on Lindella Road in Sumter County on March 26, 2020.

Bradley is described as a 20-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes who stands approximately 6-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say Bradley is considered armed and dangerous after stealing a firearm during the burglary.

Anyone who sees Tykeem Bradley or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, (803) 436-2004 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

