Crime

Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call them, adding that tipsters can remain anonymous.
Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Cristyon L. Evans

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant.

According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.

According to the department, Evans is wanted for a murder that took place on Dec. 30 and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812. Tipsters can also text their tip to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

