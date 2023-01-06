Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call them, adding that tipsters can remain anonymous.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant.

According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.

According to the department, Evans is wanted for a murder that took place on Dec. 30 and is considered armed and dangerous.