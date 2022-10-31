Deputies searching for "armed and dangerous" suspects in Sumter County

Deputies say Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous.

Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale are wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.

Deputies say Lewis and Hale are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the assigned investigator at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2004 or the main number at 803-436-2000.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.