A 19-year-old 'armed, extremely dangerous' attempted murder suspect who had been at large is now in custody, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Stanley Lamont Sanders turned himself in on Saturday after his family saw media reports about the search for him, according to deputies. He had been wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies say Sanders, 19, shot at a victim's car at the Mallard Pointe Apartments on the 1100 block of Hallbrook Drive on May 9, striking it multiple times. The victim, who drove himself to the hospital, was hit in the head, but didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Sanders reportedly asked the victim to drive around the back of the complex when he met to buy an item from the suspect for $700. Then, Sanders pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded money, prompting the victim to drive off, according to a report.

A 20-year-old man also accompanied Sanders during the meeting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies had said Sanders was armed and extremely dangerous.

