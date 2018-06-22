Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for a 19-year-old armed suspect wanted on several crimes, including attempted murder.

Deputies say 19-year-old Stanley Lamont Sanders shot at a victim's car at the Mallard Pointe Apartments on the 1100 block of Hallbrook Drive on May 9, striking it multiple times. The victim, who drove himself to the hospital, was hit in the head, but didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Sanders reportedly asked the victim to drive around the back of the complex, when he met to buy an item from the suspect for $700. Then Sanders pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded money, prompting the victim to drive off, according to a report.

A 20-year-old man also accompanied Sanders during the meeting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies consider Sanders, who is wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX