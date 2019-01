COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

It happened on January 15 at the Family Dollar on Wilson Boulevard near Pisgah Church Road.

Surveillance video shows the first suspect in a blue hoodie run in and immediately pull out a gun. Another man in a gray zip-up then follows.

After getting money from the register, the suspects ran away.

If you can identify these men, call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.