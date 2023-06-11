Man arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun in an armed road rage incident captured on video in Lexington County.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to what they described as an armed road rage incident in Lexington County days earlier.

According to warrants cited in a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 43-year-old Adam Lee Jones showed a gun while stopped at a traffic light near the 200 block of Longs Pond Road on Thursday.

Sheriff Jay Koon said in the statement that Jones' actions were recorded on a cellphone by the victim. Koon said Jones is seen yelling before reaching down and grabbing the gun.

"Jones then holds the gun where the victim can clearly see it," the sheriff said.