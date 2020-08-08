Police say they believe Desmond Quiana Hampton is armed and dangerous.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to find an armed robbery suspect who they describe as "armed and dangerous."

Desmond Quiana Hampton, 18, of Lexington, is wanted for his involvement in a recent armed robbery, according to Lexington police who say they are "actively searching" for Hampton.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 4, police say Hampton, along with an accomplice who has already been arrested, robbed a victim at gunpoint at an apartment complex off of Park Road. Investigators say the pair robbed the victim of over $300 and then they left the scene.

Hampton is described as a slender Black male who stands 6'1" and weighs 160 pounds. He has a heart tattoo under his right eye, the words “D6IX” tattooed by his left eye, and a kiss lips tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say Hampton is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Hampton's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Desmond Hampton's arrest.

Facebook Lexington, SC (August 7, 2020) - Chief Terrence Green would like the Town of Lexington community to know that the Lexington Police Department actively searching for Desmond Quiana Hampton, age 18 of Lexington, South Carolina. He is wanted for his involvement in a recent armed robbery.