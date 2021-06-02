Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Sumter County home

Just before 11 p.m., deputies said they had taken the person into custody without incident.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — An armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Sumter County home on Friday night.

Deputies said the incident happened in the Kolb Road area of Sumter County, where an armed subject barricaded himself in a house for several hours. There were no hostages inside the house with the subject, according to officials.

Neighboring houses were evacuated, according to deputies. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was temporarily blocked off on Kolb Road, near the area.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies said they had taken the person into custody without incident.