Armed Virginia man arrested for walking into Pizza Hut, making his own meal

Detectives said the man went in, got food from the freezer, started cooking and flashed a knife at an employee.

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police.

Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.

The suspect, named David Obed Melara, then got food out of the restaurant freezer and began cooking. At some point during his meal prep, Melara allegedly pulled up his shirt and flashed a knife at an employee, according to police.

He went on to take the food and leave the restaurant without paying. While in the parking lot, he pulled out a knife on another employee who was attempting to stop him.

Ultimately, no injuries were reported. Both employees involved have said they knew Melara, according to police.

A K9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police also joined in the investigation.

Police took the Manassas Park man into custody Sunday and he is now being held without bond.