19-year-old charged for armed robbery, shots fired in Lugoff Waffle House

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted for robbing and opening fire inside a Kershaw County Waffle House has been arrested in Sumter County by a fugitive task force.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jalon Bradley of Elgin has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping for an incident that occurred on March 7 at the restaurant on Highway 601 South in Lugoff.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the location in reference to an armed robbery according to the incident report in which two masked suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts had just robbed the restaurant.

Responding deputies found three employees inside, one of which had a panic attack during the ordeal and had to receive medical care as a result. The two other employees said that one of the suspects held a gun to their heads and demanded items from them.

Deputies said that they found shell casings on the floor in the room where the safe was kept as well as bullet fragments and damage to one of the padlocks suggesting that the lock had been shot.

During the investigation, authorities learned of a vehicle collision on nearby Whiting Way and also learned that one of the suspects had taken an employee's cell phone.

The phone had made an automated 911 call after detecting a collision, the report said.