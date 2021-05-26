x
Arrest made in fatal shooting at Colony Apartments

Norris is accused of arguing with two men moments before the shooting occurred. One of those men died as a result of the shooting.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week has been arrested, according to Columbia police. 

Police say Eric Norris turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a weapon during a violent Crime.

Last week, Columbia police identified Norris as a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Colony Apartments on May 15.

Police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 in the 1900 block of Bailey Street. After searching the area, police say they found two injured males. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital.

42-year-old Eric Norris is accused of arguing with those two men moments before the shooting occurred. One of the men, identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Althego Glenn, died as a result of his injury. The other victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

