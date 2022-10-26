19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

Investigators say he's responsible for killing 20-year-old Travis Sutton at the North Pointe Estates apartments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia.

Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators say he's responsible for killing 20-year-old Travis Sutton at the North Pointe Estates apartments on Ripplemeyer Avenue back on August 23.

Officers say they got an alert from their gunfire detecting device that shots had been fired in the area on the day of the shooting. When officers arrived, they found Sutton wounded from gunfire outside of the apartments. Sutton was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were acquaintances and that the shooting came from a previous disagreement between the two.

Officers say they were able to collect ballistic and DNA evidence as they made their case.