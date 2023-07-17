Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Columbia Apartment Complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has announced an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on July 9th at the Gable Oaks Apartments.
According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, the teen suspect was charged Monday morning with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of eighteen, unlawful carry of a pistol and armed robbery.
Officers said shortly before 9:30 p.m. on July 9, Columbia Police officers were called to Colleton Street, Gable Oaks Apartments for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified by the Richland County Coroner as Victor D. Glover. Police have not yet said what they believe led up to the fatal shooting.
Since the suspect is under 18 he is being held in the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).