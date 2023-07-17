Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Columbia Apartment Complex

The shooting happened on July 9 a little after 9:30pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has announced an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on July 9th at the Gable Oaks Apartments.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, the teen suspect was charged Monday morning with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of eighteen, unlawful carry of a pistol and armed robbery.

Officers said shortly before 9:30 p.m. on July 9, Columbia Police officers were called to Colleton Street, Gable Oaks Apartments for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified by the Richland County Coroner as Victor D. Glover. Police have not yet said what they believe led up to the fatal shooting.