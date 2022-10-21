Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard

Deveon Gibbs was on federal probation for bank robbery in Texas. He now faces several additional charges in South Carolina.

IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August.

According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.

Investigators said that Gibbs and an unidentified female suspect approached workers who were performing maintenance on the ATM. The female then pepper-sprayed the workers and both suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Chief Bobby Dale said the arrest wouldn't have been possible without the work of Irmo's criminal investigations division and assistance from multiple agencies.

"We received a huge amount of assistance that day from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)," Chief Dale said.

He also thanked Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and his department's forensic lab.