LANCASTER, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people in connection with a drug bust in Lancaster.

According to a release, KCSO and LCSO went to serve an arrest warrant on Thursday morning in ‘Accessory After the Fact - Murder’ in connecting to the homicide investigation involving Eddie Baker.

Shannon “Hambone” Myers, 47, was arrested along with four other drug dealers and users on multiple charges.

During the arrest, they recovered 811.5 grams of meth, 49 grams of heroine, 8.35 grams of cocaine, 4.74 grams of marijuana, 7 controlled pills, 29 grams of illegal mushrooms, 3 handguns, body armor, and $4,372 in cash.

