32-year-old woman accused of shooting 13-year-old girl in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in north Columbia last week, according to the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Police say 32-year-old Lesha R. Daniel was arrested Wednesday morning at a Senate Street home.

On Friday, June 9, officers say they responded to a Shotspotter alert at Latimer Manor Apartments, located at 100 Lorick Circle, around 9 p.m. Upon their arrival, they say they found a 13-year-old girl with a non-life threatening injury to her hand.

At this time, investigators say they don't believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Before the shooting happened, police say several people, including Daniel’s juvenile relative, were fighting. Daniel allegedly shot toward the crowd striking the victim. No other injuries were reported.

When Daniel was arrested Wednesday morning, police say they seized multiple guns from the home, including a firearm that was reported stolen from CPD’s jurisdiction.

Daniel is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.