Crime

Arrest made a year later in shooting death of Sumter man

23-year-old Derrick Slater was reported missing October 22, 2019. A second person has been arrested in connection to his death over a year later.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in the October 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Derrick Slater.

23-year-old Derrick Slater was reported missing October 22, 2019. Sumter County deputies found Slater dead along Scales Road days later. Officials ruled the death suspicious and said it appeared to be in result of a robbery. 

More than a year later, a second arrest has been made in connection to his shooting death. 

Sheron Tyshaud Robinson, 18, was taken into custody on October 28, 2020, after turning himself in that evening. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for shooting Slater on or between October 20, 2019, and October 22, 2019, while on Scales Road in Rembert.

This is the second arrest related to this incident after a 15-year-old male, now 16, was apprehended on October 31, 2019. The juvenile is charged with murder.

Slater's mother described him as a hard worker. He had just been  promoted to manager at a McDonald's in Camden before his killing. 

