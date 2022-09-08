Suspect in Broad River Road shooting caught, charged with murder

Authorities said Taquarie Weathers had been arrested previously for attempted murder.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.

Deputies arrived to find the victim unresponsive in the parking lot. Despite their efforts, the victim was ultimately pronounced dead by arriving emergency medical services personnel.

Weathers is now charged with murder in the shooting and has been taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies have had run-ins with Weathers in the past, including in 2016 at St. Andrews Commons Apartment Homes which is located about 1000 feet away.