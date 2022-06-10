Arrest made in Charleston shooting that wounded 9, led to additional injuries

An officer was also injured by shrapnel responding to what was initially a noise complaint. Two deputies were also assaulted, police say.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that wounded nine and left three officers injured at a party in Charleston.

Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston was arrested by Charleston police, detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He's now being held at Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday at 2 p.m.

The arrest stems from a May 30 incident where Charleston officers were responding to a report of loud noise at what turned out to be a party. However, gunfire soon followed as the first officer arrived on the scene. In total, three women between 22 and 33 and five men between 27 and 35 were injured. A 17-year-old girl was also among the injured parties.

Of the nine, one victim still remains in the hospital.

In addition to the wounds to the gunfire victims, investigators said an officer was injured by glass shrapnel as his car was struck by bullets. Two Charleston deputies were also assaulted as they assisted police.

“Frankly, it’s a miracle that no one was killed in this shooting," Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement shared by the department. "We cannot and will not tolerate these kinds of events anywhere in our city, and I commend our officers on the intensive, ongoing investigation that produced this arrest.”