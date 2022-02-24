Man charged with murder for shooting outside Vegas Knights club in Columbia

The sheriff decried a 'catch and release' policy as the reason the accused killer was free at the time of the murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting outside a Columbia club and added that the suspect isn't a stranger to jail time.

According to a statement released by the department on Thursday, 27-year-old Antwon Brown is facing a murder charge for the death of a man on Feb. 13. Deputies were called to 3722 River Drive, the address of the Vegas Knights club, around 3 a.m. to a shooting and found a man wounded in a nearby parking lot. Emergency crews confirmed he was dead.

An investigation uncovered that Brown knew the victim and evidence suggested he was the gunman. A motive for the shooting wasn't released.

However, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in the statement that Brown was the product of a "catch and release" policy.

The department said that Brown had recently been released on bond from Alvin S. Glenn after being arrested on several charges that included armed robbery. He had to wear an ankle monitor as part of the condition of his bond. The GPS location from that monitor put him in the area at the time the victim was shot and killed, the department added.

“This is a person who served time in prison for robbery, is released and arrested for another robbery, then is released yet again to commit Murder,” Sheriff Lott said.

He added that Brown's monitor, while able to track him, was unable to keep him from allegedly taking a life.